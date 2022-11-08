Without a shadow of a doubt Romina Power is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of Italian music. Recently, the ex-wife of Al Bano Carrisi is facing a difficult moment in her life. She revealed herself to suffer of a health problem. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Following the warning sent to Mara Venier, over the last few hours Romina Power has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements issued by herself through her social account.

According to what she revealed, the well-known American singer-songwriter would have a health problem due to which he was unable to attend an event in the city of Lecce. To give theannouncement it was herself through a video posted on her Instagram profile. These were his words:

My body in this period is giving me a hard time and unfortunately it does not make me as agile as I would like. I have to admit I just can’t walk. I apologize, I obviously hope that my strength can return as soon as possible.

Later, the singer pointed out that she is currently unable to affect displacements because of his own walking problems:

My walking problems prevent me from moving. It will pass, but I cannot hide my sorrow.

In fact, the ex-wife of Al Bano Carrisi could not be present at a event in the city of Lecce. Needless to say, his words aroused the concern of all his parents fan who have shown all their support to her. We are not currently aware of what the walking problems are, However one thing is certain: Romina can’t wait to get back on her feet to resume her regular life.