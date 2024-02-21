Romina Power she spoke about an unpleasant episode, which also involved her ex-husband Albano Carrisi. The news reached the media via the official Instagram profile of the actress and singer-songwriter. Albano's ex-partner wanted to inform her fans of a delicate event that they were all unaware of. What is it about and what reactions were there from Albano?

At the moment, it does not appear that there have been any official statements from Albano Carrisi regarding this situation. Romina Power, however, we can say that she practically acted as a representative of both. The former couple were unaware of what had been carried out without their consent. Romina published a heavy denunciation on social media about misleading information which concerns the two and strongly condemned the incident.

A communication completely false, in fact, arrived on social media regarding Romina Power and Albano Carrisi. A page that claims to provide information like an online newspaper of the caliber of 'Fanpage' has shared information that was not at all authorized by those directly involved. Tale 'Al Bano Live' reports on Facebook and other social channels:

One love, Romina and I will invite 20 fans for the 2024 holidays to have fun together. If you are interested, send a direct message on this page.

The singer, obviously, denounced the incident, always stating on social media, where the communication took place entirely fake:

Being a fan means respecting an artist, but this must never lead to obsession or the spreading of lies. Be wary of what is written on unauthorized pages because they are fake news. The only official pages are my profile and the Romina Power Official Fan Club. Have a nice day!

Hopefully other fans don't fall victim to this sort of scam. Whether for economic or simply recreational purposes, it is a bad way of communicating with the followers of the artist couple. In conclusion, Romina and Al Bano had never authorized the invitation of fans for the next summer holidays, and the information released turned out to be completely invented, surprising everyone.