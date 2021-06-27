Guest in the last episode of the season of “Today is another day “ Romina Power who answered questions from Serena Bortone. Inevitable at some point in the interview to end up talking about Al Bano and her relationship with him. There are those who hypothesized a rapprochement but the singer of Cellino San Marco is back with Loredana Lecciso. A choice that however did not affect their professional relationship: “On stage we are always the same, it’s still a lot of fun to work with him. Then of course many things have changed outside, but not on stage. Maybe that’s why the public loves us so much “ – he said.

“I hope not to end my life alone from a sentimental point” – he confessed, however, jokingly.

Romina then told the link with Jolanda, the former mother-in-law mother of Al Bano who had been her second mother in her years in Cellino San Marco: “He had a naivety similar to that of children. She and I raised 4 children. The greatest confirmation of love I had from her was when in 2013 we sang together with Al Bano in Moscow again and she paid for the ticket alone in the front row and threw herself on me to kiss me ”.

As for his childhood Romina she had a complex relationship with her dad Tyrone Power that he really only met in adulthood.

“After the arrival of my first daughter, I felt the need to get to know him seriously. I realized he was a fantastic person, I know he could have taught me a lot “ – he said.

“I dream it. These dreams came out when I started doing research on him, to understand who he was, at that point I started dreaming of my father, sometimes in situations where we imagined we could be, others more metaphysical “.