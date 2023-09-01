Every time the end of ‘Mighty Romina’ and the chapter that premieres today will bring more uncertainty, since Alex and Romina have a plan, but also Leonardo and Virginia have it too. The objective is to be able to rescue Calidoso, but the mafia is too armed, so there will be a lot of suspense to know how they will come to an agreement after Bedoya blames Romina.

If you don’t want to miss the premiere of the new episode of the Colombian telenovelaTV snailbe sure to read this note where you will find all the details so that you can get hooked on the latest episodes of‘Mighty Romina’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Powerful Romina’ chapter 61 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel online

Look HERE the advance of chapter 62 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When will chapter 62 of ‘Powerful Romina’ be released?

‘Romina Mighty’ will premiere its chapter 62 TODAY, Friday, September 1, 2023. This soap opera from Caracol TV has been a sensation for many viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

What time to see chapter 62 of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023,‘Romina poderosa’ maintains its schedule and is broadcast from 9:30 p.m., in Colombia. The telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina powerful’ chapter 60 COMPLETE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian novel for FREE

Where to see the Colombian novel ‘Romina powerful’?

If you don’t want to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, you can enter the channel’s official websiteTV snail, in which you will have access to the new production of Colombia LIVE, ONLINE and FREE. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela, starring Juanita Molina

What is the novel ‘Powerful Romina’ about?

Romina Poderosa tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura. In the midst of this situation, violence will take away from Romina what she loves most about her, it will force her to take a leap of life and take the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

Part of the cast of ‘Romina powerful’ with Juanita Molina. Photo: The Country

Who are the main characters of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Juanita Molina as Romina Páez

Zharick Leon as Virginia Velez

Alejandro Buitrago as Marlos Chitiva

Kevin Bury as Leonardo Chitiva

Maria Luisa Flores as Yesenia Páez

David Palacio as Cristóbal Ruiz

Juan Guilera as Santiago Moya

Fernando Arevalo as Ruben.

#Romina #Poderosa #chapter #schedule #channel #Colombian #online