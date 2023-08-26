The soap opera ‘Romina Mighty’ is entering its final stretch and the plot that it brings is getting hotter. In the new chapter of the Colombian soap opera, Chivita confronts Virginia to tell her that if she doesn’t believe in her ghosts, she should start doing it because she had just seen Romina at her house. On the other hand, she would be about to begin to discover the truth of the protagonist of ‘Romina Mighty’. Will Virginia discover the truth that the character played by Juanita Molina has been hiding?

If you don’t want to miss the premiere of the new chapter of the Colombian telenovela on Caracol TV, be sure to read this note where you will find all the details so you can get hooked on the final stretch of ‘Powerful Romina’.

Watch the preview HERE of chapter 58 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 58 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

‘Romina Mighty’ will premiere its chapter 58 TODAY, Friday, August 25, 2023. This soap opera from Caracol TV has been a sensation for many viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

What TIME to see ‘Powerful Romina’, chapter 58?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023,‘Romina poderosa’ maintains its schedule and is broadcast from 9:30 p.m., in Colombia. The telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

Where to SEE the Colombian novel ONLINE?

If you don’t want to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, you can enter the channel’s official website TV snail, in which you will have access to the new Colombian production LIVE, ONLINE and FREE. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela, starring Juanita Molina.

What is ‘Powerful Romina’ about?

Romina Poderosa tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura. In the midst of this situation, violence will take away from Romina what she loves most about her, it will force her to take a leap of life and take the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

