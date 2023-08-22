‘Romina powerful’, the new telenovela of snail television, has been the sensation for viewers in Latin America. Laura knows the truth, she found out that she has a sister and that she is not Virginia’s daughter. On the other hand, the mafia knows that Virginia has a girl very similar to Romina, so they want to find out the truth of all this. What will happen in ‘Powerful Romina’?

TODAY, Monday, August 21, 2023, chapter 54 of the novel ‘Romina powerful’ premieres on the screens of Caracol TV. The Colombian production has been one of the favorites for the viewing public, which has been following the plot since its premiere, on May 31, in the coffee country. According to what could be seen in the preview, the truths will come to light in the life of Virginia and will have Laura and Romina as protagonists.

As was given in the premiere chapter at the end of May 2023, the novel ‘Romina powerful’ continues to be broadcast at the same time. From Monday to Friday from 9.30 pm, in Colombia, it is broadcast on the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

Juanita Molina is the protagonist of ‘Romina Poderosa’. Photo: ModernLife

So you don’t miss the Colombian novel ‘Romina poderosa’, you just have to enter the website of the Caracol channel so you can see the new production of the coffee country LIVE and ONLINE FOR FREE. Then, all you have to do is register as a user and you will be able to experience the episodes of the telenovela starring Juanita Molina.

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Romina Paez / Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez / Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva / Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva / Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez / Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz / David Palacio

Santiago Moya / Juan Guilera

Ruben / Fernando Arevalo.

