In the new episode of ‘Powerful Romina’, the successful Caracol TV production, some will have to make difficult decisions, such as Romina, who will have to respond to Santiago’s declaration of love: she told him that she does not intend to wait any longer for her and gave her an ultimatum. On the other hand, Sergio will sacrifice himself to her and tell Virginia that he loves her, even though he doesn’t feel anything for her.

When does chapter 50 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

Chapter 50 of ‘Mighty Romina’ opens TODAY, Tuesday August 15, 2023through the screens of Snail Television. This Colombian soap opera aired its first episode on May 31, and since that day, it has been captivating audiences in the coffee country with its dramatic and powerful plot. According to the advance of the episode, Santiago declares his love for her to Romina and asks her to give him a quick answer, since he does not intend to wait for her. Also, Sergio must continue with Virginia even though he doesn’t love her.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’?

The novel ‘Mighty Romina’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday starting at 9.30 pm (Colombian time)after the program ‘My name is’by the Caracol Television channel.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE and ONLINE?

To be able to see Snail Television LIVE and ONLINE, you must enter its official transmission website (Caracol Play) and register as a user; in this way, you will have access to all its programming.

Juanita Molina is in charge of interpreting Romina and her twin sister, Laura. Photo: Caracol Television

What is ‘Powerful Romina’ about?

Romina Poderosa tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura. In the midst of this situation, violence will take away from Romina what she loves most about her, it will force her to take a leap of life and take the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

