Among the guests of the most recent episode of Afternoon Five there was Romina Pierdomenico. In Barbara D’Urso’s afternoon living room, the actress spoke about her love story with Ezio Greggio who is almost 40 years older than her. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

On the occasion of the hosted a Afternoon FiveRomina Pierdomenico has opened her heart to Barbara D’Urso. The model and Ezio Greggio they have been together for five years. However, often theirs love story is the subject of many criticisms:

I suffered bullying because of those who judge with their eyes and not with their intelligence.

Despite the controversyRomina doesn’t care because the only thing that matters is theLove which binds her to the 68-year-old:

I’m very low profile, I don’t publish many things with Ezio and I have my own activities, different from his. We have passions in common and we are good together but he is not castrating in my life. It doesn’t limit me.

during theinterview, the Abruzzese told how he met Ezio Greggio. These were hers words:

We met for the first time in Montecarlo in 2015. Then, in 2018, I had just split in a horrible way with a peer who had cheated on me and Ezio started writing me on Instagram. At first I asked myself questions, I wondered what a man so big and full of women wanted to tell me. I made him sweat about a month and then texted him back. We made an appointment for the 4th of July and fate wanted us to meet by chance on the 3rd on the street. While I was unlocking the rental bike and he noticed me driving by.

Subsequently, in Barbara D’Urso’s living room the theme of marriage. Romina said she was willing to complete a step so important to give a breakthrough to his report: