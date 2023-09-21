Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Will there be a reconciliation? Romina Gachoy She sat down on Magaly Medina’s set to exclusively tell the details of her separation with the singer Jean Paul Santa Maria. Recall that the content creator recently reported that she would divorce the new Grand International Orchestra after eight years of marriage. Gachoy explained that her separation was due to a lack of initiative on Santa María’s part, and that, as a result of routine, her relationship as a couple has been deteriorating. However, she assures that she still loves him.

“Before he went on a trip with the orchestra he talked to me. He was very bad (…). There is no (lack of love) or lack of attraction, we like each other a lot. He felt great security in my love, which was surely a tantrum When I released the statement, it was like a bucket of cold water for him. The therapy thing is true, but there is a lot of work involved. That does not guarantee that everything will be fixed. “I still love him and I know he loves me too,” said.