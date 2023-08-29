Netflix It has not stopped surprising this month of August and will bring new releases to its catalog, which they hope to captivate its users. One of the bets that the streaming giant will have by the end of this month will be the Colombian telenovela ‘Mighty Romina’, which has been a success on the screens of Caracol TV. A story that stars the actress Juanita Molina and will show us an impressive plot about brotherhood and violence that takes place in Colombia.

Keep reading this note so you don’t miss the premiere of the Colombian series, with Juanita Molina, for Netflix. Here we will tell you the release date, who are part of ‘Mighty Romina’ what is it about.

When does the series ‘Romina Mighty’ premiere on Netflix?

The series ‘Romina mighty’ premieres on August 30 on the Netflix streaming platform. Likewise, all the new episodes of the story, which has Juanita Molina as its protagonist, will be uploaded every Wednesday. Netflix hopes to have the same success that the Colombian soap opera has been having on the Caracol TV channel.

Juanita Molina is the actress who plays Romina in the new Netflix series. Photo: Netflix

What is the series ‘Romina Mighty’ on Netflix about?

According to the synopsis that can be read on Netflix, ‘Powerful Romina’ will tell the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. However, the life of the character, played by Juanita Molina, takes an unexpected turn after learning that she has a twin sister, named Laura. In the midst of this situation, her violence will take away what she loves the most and she would have to take the identity of her sister.

How to watch ‘Powerful Romina’ on Netflix?

In order for you to see the ‘Powerful Romina’ series on Netflix, you will have to hire their service. The streaming platform manages different plans, including the basic one, for 24.90 soles per month; the standard, 44.90 soles; and the premium, of 44.90 soles. Accessing one of them, you will have to create a user and start living the Colombian series from August 30.

Cast of characters and actors of ‘Romina powerful’ on Netflix