Los Mochis, Sin.- Full of happiness, Romina María Soto Balvanera and Daniel López Sáizar joined their lives in holy matrimony in the parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. In the emotional wedding ceremony they received the blessing of God and their parents, Jorge Luis Soto Félix, Patricia Balvanera Aguilar, Antonio López Gamboa and Brunilda Raquel Sáizar Novoa.

In the wedding procession, Ulises López Sáizar, Luisa Ortiz Herrera, Luis Armando Martínez and Patricia Soto Balvanera served as godparents; bond godmothers, Jacqueline López Sáizar and Olga Emilia Molinari; groomsmen of rings, Jorge Rocha Palafox and Estephanie de Rocha; godparents of arras, Raymundo de Loa López and Andrea Lais Valenzuela; sponsors of the Bible, Roberto Valdez Velderráin and Martha Elisa Santini Termineli. After the link, the bride and groom presided over a fabulous evening at the Trapiche.