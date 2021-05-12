After giving up conducting Noticias de 22 a 24 on Channel 26 to launch her singing career, Romina Malaspina was chosen as “Best Journalist of the year” at the awards ceremony organized by the international educational and entertainment platform Latin Plug.

“I can not believe it“, the Mar del Plata model wrote in a story she posted on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 2.7 million followers.

They were also nominees and Sol Despeinada, Santiago Torres, Julio Leiva and El Presto competed for recognition, characters who owe their fame to social networks, especially YouTube.

Interestingly, she never adjudged “being a journalist” but “news anchor”, although she admitted that she learned “a lot in these 10 months.”

The ceremony took place on May 7 and was seen via streaming in several countries, including the United States, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Argentina.

“Hello people, I am very happy to have received this award. I want to thank the people of Latin Plug and Latin Plug Argentina for the opportunity. Also, of course, thank you to you who voted for me and to all the people who always support me from home in each of my projects. Without you, none of this would be possible, “said Malaspina after confirming that he had won the award.

Romina Malaspina resigned from Channel 26 to launch her singing career.

And he continued: “I also want to thank the great human team that I have on the channel, both my colleagues and the people behind the camera and managers. And without fail, to my family, friends and all my work team that is always there supporting me in all of them ”.

The former Big Brother He was not the only Argentine personality to win a category in this awards ceremony: Rocío Moreno (Best Influencer of the Year), Valentina González (Best Actress of the Year), Paulina Cocina (Best Influential Personality of the Year) and Stuart (Best Freestyler of the Year).

They also did Lautaro López (Best Music Artist of the Year), Joaco Turro (Best Streamer of the Year), Fernando Szereszevsky (Best Music Manager of the Year), Billboard Argentina (Best Graphic Media of the Year) and Alan Tejeda (Best DJ of the Year).

