The contestants of GH Duo are increasingly integrated into the most famous house in Guadalix de la Sierra, so much so that they have begun to talk about your private life and love relationships.

For his part, Dani Santos has broken the ice and started the conversation that would star the Argentine Romina Malaspina: “You said that you had an affair with a footballer…”, he explained.

Faced with these words, the model and influencer responded to her partner with shame: “Oh, God, I’m going to kill you“. Dani, trying to find out the footballer’s name, assured that “if he wasn’t very famous” he wouldn’t know him, but he quickly changed his mind when he saw the Argentinian’s gestures.

Although the conversation focused on a single athlete, Malaspina claimed to have had a relationship with more than one soccer player: “Some of them They are very well known and others are not“. In turn, he explained to his colleagues that one of his relationships had been “a little public.”

“I’m not going to say anything,” he maintained at first, however, Marieta, Sergio, Dani and Manuel, among others, continued trying to extract information from him. Some of the most famous characters were Neymar either Viníciusbut the model stressed that she knows them because ““they are friends”.

Finally it was Ana Herminia who discovered the name of the footballer, who had played in the real Madrid. “I discovered it, it’s James Rodriguez“, assured Ángel Cristo’s wife, something that Malaspina He did not deny at any time while he laughed nervously and covered his face.

On set, Aurah Ruiz commented on the alleged relationship between the Argentine and the Colombian when asked by Carlos Sobera: “I knew somethingbut I stay out of it because it is his private life and the footballer’s life.”