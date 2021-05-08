At the end of May of last year, Romina malaspina She made her debut as the host of the Channel 26 newscast, generating, in each broadcast, criticism and praise for her playful and daring looks. Almost a year after debuting on the air of News from 22 to 24, the former participant of Big Brother He decided to resign and in the last hours explained the reasons for his departure.

“The day has come to close a very important stage in my life, which was undoubtedly one of great personal and professional growth for me,” the Mar del Plata had said on her Instagram account, where 2.7 million users follow her.

The model and host reappeared on television after her departure from journalism, this Friday, in Controversy at the Bar (America, at 7 p.m.) and detached herself from the rumors that she had been fired from the newscast as unprofessional: “The departure was beautiful, my colleagues and the authorities are like a big family, it is true that there were malicious messages, but I went for the theme of the music project... “.

After highlighting that she was never awarded “be a journalist” but “news anchor”, Romina acknowledged that she learned a lot in this last year and does not rule out doing something similar again in the future: “The truth is that I loved it. It was a proposal that I did not expect. When the quarantine began I was already making music and suddenly I received the proposal to present the news and I learned a lot in these 10 months ”.

Romina Malaspina, 26, will now pursue her singing career.

Faced with a question from Chiche Gelblung, the 26-year-old woman from Mar del Plata related how she had received, at the time, the proposal to join a newscast, something far removed from her television profile: “It was something that I loved and a proposal that I did not expect. I was making music three years ago and with the pandemic I had to stay put. Suddenly they offered me to present the news and I was only a short time … “.

Then, at the Polémica table, they talked about all the repercussion that Malaspina had generated when he broke into the news with his played and sensual looks. And there, from production, they showed the photo in which you can see Romina wearing a top with transparencies, which was the image that went viral on social networks and was the subject of debate in the different show programs.

A month after debuting on the news, Romina Malaspina went viral for the look she used in one of the posts.

Regarding that particular photo, Malaspina remembered that moment with great humor. And he clarified again: “Ufff, yes. That was about a month after starting. People were able to get rid of prejudice. Why, if I have to do something there, do I have to be dressed in such a way? Also there it seems that I have nothing, but I had something down, although it is not noticeable“.