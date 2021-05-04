Romina Malaspina (26), in dialogue with Clarion, He referred to the different versions that circulated about his departure from Channel 26, where he hosted the informative program News from 22 to 24.

“They told me they ripped it open”said Ángel de Brito in Morning angels (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 9). “Why is he going to suddenly turn to music and leave his place in journalism?” Asked the host.

“They tell me that he left the channel because they didn’t pay him”, added the panelist Maite Peñoñori in THE M.

Romina Malaspina said goodbye to her role as a driver.

And then he added other information: “One person tells me ‘they split her. On April 30 her contract ended and they decided not to renew her.’ It seems that Romina took a lot of work commitments and was absent often added to the fact that she arrived very much on time and you could see on the air that she was very lost with the songs “.

Malaspina spoke about all this. “That is a lie … I decided to leave for other projects that I had been working on and the truth is that everything went very well with all my colleagues and directors of the channel, “said the former Big Brother.

Then, before consulting Clarion why he thinks so much speculation was made about his departure from Channel 26, he ironically: “To have more rating, haha.”

And he emphasized again that “There was no problem with Channel 26, quite the contrary.”

Romina Malaspina clarified versions about her departure from Channel 26.

Your clarification on the networks



His word is in line with his statement on his Instagram account, in which he detailed that he was going to dedicate himself to his musical career. “The day has come to close a very important stage in my life, which was without any doubt one of great personal and professional growth for me”, he pointed.

“First of all, I thank my colleague and excellent journalist Diego Codini, whom I admire so much, because without him, it would not have been possible to develop the role of news communicator that I developed“he added.

“Each of his advice trained me in this incredible area, too infinitely thank my rominosThanks to them, the days of the pandemic were much more bearable, “he continued.

“I also want to thank all my colleagues at all times, who from minute one, threw all the good vibes on me,” he said.

“Also to the entire human team that works behind the scenes, to the channel’s management for trusting me to face this project and that made it possible for this success to be resounding“.

“And above all to give my infinite thanks to all of you who were always supporting from the other side of the screen as always in each of my projects, all this would not be possible without you,” he thanked.

And above all to my family, my friends and my work team who are the fundamental pillar in my life “he continued.

And he concluded: “But it is not goodbye, it is a see you soon, because now is the time to face a new great project, in which I have been working in silence. A great dream that I have pending for a long time and it is time to give it COLOR. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU SO MUCH! I love them!”.

DR