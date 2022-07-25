The love story between Al Bano Carrisi and Romina Power made a generation dream. From this artistic and spiritual union beautiful boys were bornwho follow in the most disparate ways in the footsteps of their parents.

On the other hand, artistic talent runs in their blood and with such strong parents one can only keep the family name high. Recently the spotlight has turned on Romina jrthanks to a video that uncovered all his acting skills.

The girl, like many other family members, is very active on social networks and boasts a fair number of followers. But another Carrisi has also been noticed in recent periods and not for her artistic talents, but for her luck.

Romina is very close to her sister Cristel and recently the two decided to spend an evening with women in lightheartedness at the casino. The outing between sisters was documented by some shots, which also ended up on Romina’s social networks.

Cristel, in fact, no longer has an Instagram profile: he decided to delete his account where he shared his daily life and shots of his work. Returning to the photo of her posted by her younger sister, Romina, right away a detail jumped to the eye of fans.

The two Carrisis, pictured, were holding their respective winnings and immediately the detail was evident. Immediately you notice the huge win of Cristel, who managed to grab a good seven thousand dollars. Unfortunately, Romina did not have the same luck as her older sister, in fact she only won 0.82 cents!

Of course, it will have been a great evening and the winnings are not important at all. What matters is the fraternal union that binds these two talented sisters. Cristel, as most will remember, has a past in the world of music and fashion, also passing through show business.