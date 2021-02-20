Many times kisses in fiction are a matter of analysis and consultation. Not only do viewers try to perceive if there is chemistry between the protagonists, even if they know that it is something playful, but often the press specialized in issues of the heart anticipates some romance that forms on a recording set, measuring the intensity of romantic scenes.

Pablo Echarri with Nancy Dupláa, Adrián Suar with Araceli González and many more couples formed in real life, after “falling in love” first through the characters they played. To cite just a few known cases.

In that sense, Romina gaetani, one of the actresses who has kissed the most in national soap operas, referred to the issue in the middle of a radio interview with the cycle Futurock Chronicle Announced.

Romina Gaetani is one of the sexiest actresses on TV. Photo: Instagram

Spicy like few others, was encouraged to reveal one of the best kept secrets so far, which refer to their relationship with Benjamin Vicuña when they were partners in Heirs of a vengeance, strip that they starred with Luciano Castro.

Although at that time the Chilean gallant was married to Pampita, from the Telefe studios Rumors emerged of a forbidden romance between Vicuña and Gaetani, which were never confirmed. Some even went further and, at that time, it was said that the model had rebuked the actress by suspecting some issues and would have said something like “Don’t mess with my husband.”

Ten years after the telenovela ended, Gaetani revealed that the Chilean heartthrob was the one who best kissed her in fiction. “They shouted cut and we kept kissing”He recalled very mischievously during the interview, also implying that the transcended of that time regarding that there was something more between them than a work relationship, were not so wrong.

Sure, you have to remember that a year before Pampita had starred in a real scandal with Isabel Macedo for the same reason: the actress shared a strip with Vicuña and the model assumed that in addition to co-workers, they were lovers. As it became known at that time, Pampita came to grab the now wife of Juan Manuel Urtubey by the hair.

Coincidentally, Benjamin and Gaetani had shared a poster in 2008 in the strip Don Juan and his beautiful lady, in which Macedo and Joaquín Furriel also worked.

DR