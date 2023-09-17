He broke his silence. Romina Gachoy spoke about her upcoming plans and the future of her family after she announced the end of her relationship with Jean Paul Santa María. It is important to emphasize that the Uruguayan model had assured the ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ program that one of the reasons for the separation was because she “had projects abroad”, which she could no longer postpone. What did the content creator say now? OnlyFans? Get to know him below.

What did Romina Gachoy say about the end of her romance with Jean Paul Santa María?

Romina Gachoy He referred to his separation with Jean Paul Santa Maria and assured that, although he will face a divorce with the vocalist of The international orchestra, For no reason in the world does that mean that she will abandon her three children, including the two oldest that her still husband had with actress Angie Jibaja.

“They are the most important thing in my life. “I will not leave them, now more than ever”Romina declared in an interview with Popular.

On the other hand, the blonde influencer confirmed that she will travel to Uruguay for work reasons and to spend time with her family in these difficult times. “It will be for a few weeks, it is not permanent. When I am away, their dad will be in charge of taking care of them, for my part I will always be watching over them.”Gachoy stated.

