Romina Gachoy She has had a long romantic relationship with the musician Jean Paul Santa María. Product of that RomanceThey both had a son together. Recently, the model surprised by revealing that his son was classified as a gifted child a few years ago, since his learning is very advanced. The minor has even been subjected to various academic tests.

What did Romina Gachoy say about her youngest son?

Romina Gachoy appeared on the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’, in which she talked about various topics from her family life. At first, the Uruguayan said that she is still in the process of reconciling with the model Jean Paul Santa María, but what caught her attention was when she referred to her children.

As is known, the couple raised the singer’s two children with his ex-partner. Angie Jibaja and, a few years later, they welcomed their firstborn, who was classified as a gifted child.

“I have three children, one is biological and two are from the heart. This is something that I have never told anyone, but My little son with Jean Paul, at 3 years old, they detected that he was gifted, they did studies and tests and it was finally confirmed. He is an extremely intelligent child. Tell you that I don’t know who he took it from. He started adding when he was 2 years old, his first toy was a calculator,” he said.

Romina reveals that her son is bilingual

The model He surprised the driver and the users by saying that his 8-year-old son started speaking in English and preferred to use this language to communicate.

“He learned empirically, his first language was English, he didn’t want to speak in Spanish, all English, but we speak Spanish, well. He had a lot of contact with English, he watched movies. Today he is bilingual and speaks other languages ​​as well. I hope he does something great with that potential,” he said.

What did Romina Gachoy say about her relationship with Jean Paul?

According to Romina Gachoy, she is currently in a reconciliation process with Jean Paul Santa María and they are evaluating whether they will resume their romance. In that sense, the young woman will make an upcoming trip to Uruguay and she made it clear that the Peruvian is taking actions to try to recover the relationship they had.

“He is giving me forward (support). She is generally acting very maturely (…) Yes, we are very good. He has been showing that he loves me very much and that I am worth a lot to him,” she said.

