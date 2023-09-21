Romina Gachoy She was on Magaly Medina’s program to talk about her recent separation from Jean Paul Santa María. The Uruguayan model gave details of the reasons why she decided to end her marriage with the singer. In addition, she revealed that her relationship had already been going through a bad phase for some time. Likewise, she said that the member of the Great International Orchestra asked her for an opportunity.

YOU CAN SEE: Jean Paul will undergo therapy with Romina Gachoy after a breakup: “The distance is between a couple, but not about family”

Why did Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María end their marriage?

Although some of the reasons why the marriage of Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa Maria came to an end, the Uruguayan influencer sat down on the set of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ to tell what caused them both to end their relationship, which had already been going through a crisis for two months.

“We, for a long time, have been in a crisis and it took a long time until it reached a point where, on my part, there was distance. This is from about two months ago (…). This time it was a matter of time, lack of time on his side. Although Jean Paul works in the orchestra only on weekends, he also hosted a streaming program in the mornings and afternoons. He was only home for a few hours, he arrived very tired. We saw very little of each other. It began to happen to me that I felt a little alone, I asked for a little more attention“he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Romina Gachoy speaks out after the end of her relationship with Jean Paul: “My children are the most important thing”

Did Jean Paul ask Romina Gachoy for an opportunity?

Romina She reported that, initially, before releasing her breakup statement, Jean Paul did not believe that she wanted to end her marriage, until she made the publication. The artist did not agree with the decision; However, he respected her and from that moment on he tries to recover her relationship.

“He does not agree and, until now, he is looking for all ways (to return). He told me to do therapy, I told him yes and that there is no problem. I don’t think just because we do therapy means we’re going to fix everything. For me, they are positive steps that he is taking, but it does not guarantee that we will continue together“he declared in front of Magaly.

#Romina #Gachoy #reveals #relationship #Jean #Paul #months #crisis #quotI #felt #alonequot