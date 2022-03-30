Romina Gachoy, who at one point became the ‘Queen of OnlyFans’, spoke about the type of content she shares on the platform and the earnings it has generated over time. The Uruguayan has lived in Peru for just over 9 years and is currently away from the scandals living next to Jean Paul Santa María.

Speaking to a local media, the foreigner expressed her joy because she has been gaining many fans in recent months, despite the fact that she does not publish explicit content.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucecita Ceballos refuses to open her OnlyFans: “I prioritize my mental and emotional peace”

He revealed that he receives around 6,000 dollars a month. “ I am happy with life because of the great affection of my followers. And that my content is moderate, nothing intense like that of other girls, “said the model.

Romina Gachoy, Uruguayan model. Photo: Instagram

Respond to explicit content

She was asked if she would upload videos like those of Xoana González. “I respect your decision to do it, we are all free, it is also an adult issue,” replied Romina.

“It has never crossed my mind. We have children at home and we can cause them harm. He doesn’t like the idea either,” the Uruguayan highlighted in dialogue with El Popular.

YOU CAN SEE: Xoana González reveals what her husband Javier said when proposing to record for OnlyFans

Why did you walk away from modelling?

Romina Gachoy He said that he left modeling to spend more time with his family. Currently, she works on promoting brands through her social networks.

In previous statements, she said that she had plans to return to her native country in 2021. However, she was unable to do so and recounted the reasons that led her to change her decision.

“We discussed it (with Jean Paul Santa María) and we have decided to stay a while longer in Peru. With Jean Paul we have a series of work projects that prevent us from thinking about emigrating. Now he is focused on carrying out an entrepreneur program,” said the young woman.

Jean Paul Santa María dedicates an emotional message to Romina Gachoy. Photo: Instagram

Angie did not want her children to go with Jean Paul and Romina

At the end of last year, Angie Jibaja starred in a tense moment with Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy. The famous “girl with tattoos” assured that the father of her children does not have to take his little ones to Uruguay, since he has an outstanding debt in relation to the support of his children.

“He has to request a permit from the judge, he has a debt of 300,000 soles. Jean Paul has just been with my children since the pandemic (…) The man has a debt. It is incredible that for me to have to see my children, I dismiss (the debt), I am not going to sign that letter. That is why you are not going to put yourself in that plan to take them, ”he commented.