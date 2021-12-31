There daughter better known than Al Bano and Romina Power it is certainly the sparkling Romina Carrisi Jr. The daughter of art is often a special guest of the show ‘Oggi è un altro Giorno’, a program hosted by Serena Bortone broadcast on Rai 1.

Source study ‘Today is another day’

For sure, through this dating show, Carrisi is giving viewers a way to get to know her better and thus appreciate the nuances of her character. The young woman never hid visceral love for his parents and the strong bond that unites her with her brothers. They boast a relationship of union even in the difficulties that life has often placed before them, one above all the disappearance of their sister Ylenia.

All-round artists: the love for music, acting and painting, photography and much more could not be missing. During the last episode of the RAI 1 program, ‘Oggi è un altro Giorno’ there presenter jokes with Romina and gets his story told emotion the moment he gave his first kiss.

Romina Carrisi does not let herself be begged and replies with sincerity and sympathy to all the questions that are asked of her: “It was a bit embarrassing – he admitted – he was at school near the soccer field and he had told me if we wanted to kiss, so he called all the friends like a procession. Everyone to see this first kiss. It was very embarrassing. In the eighth grade “. But there is someone who certainly does not miss the opportunity to comment on what happened.

Romina Power, mother of Romina jr, on his Instagram profile publishes the video of the confession from the daughter e comments so: “Tell us about your first kiss, Romina” all accompanied by a laughing emoticon. A special bond between mother and daughter united by the many passions that only two artists like Al Bano and Romina could pass on to their children.