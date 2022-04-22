New love for Romina Carrisi? The fourth birth of Al Bano and Romina she was in fact paparazzi in a restaurant in the company of a man a few years older than her.

To revive the scoop the weekly Diva and Donna who posted some photos. The two were caught in Maccaresea very popular Roman town while they were enjoying a relaxing day together.

Opportunity of proximity a lunch at a very famous restaurant in the area. The looks appeared quite complicit.

Not much is known about the mysterious man. It is known that he is 52 years old, grizzled and that he works in Rai even if it is not known in what role. Most likely the spark was taken behind the scenes of Today is another day where Romina has been in the cast of the program a few months ago as a columnist.

So while the professional life goes on who knows that the daughter of Al Bano and Romina was not able to find love too. At the moment the chosen path is that of silence, and no confirmations or denials have arrived on a new love story.

Just a Today is another day Romina had revealed the difficult relationship with her father who had led her to go away. “After three months of not feeling together, we started feeling again thanks to Ballando. We cleared up. Sometimes it happens. The important thing is to clarify and know how to communicate in a communicative way “ – her words.

And Al Bano himself had given his version: “Destiny was a bastard towards us. There have been events that didn’t make your childhood great. We have had some vicissitudes that I never wanted to experience. Then you went to America… “.