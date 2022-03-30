What does it do to us Romina Carrisi in the hospital? Fans of Romina Power and Al Bano’s youngest daughter were concerned when they found out that the young girl was in a health facility. By posting a selfie, however, Romina specified that she is fine. She is in that place because she is went to visit her mother: what happened, then, to Romina Power?

Photo source from Instagram by Romina Carrisi

Romina Power, according to what we learn on the Instagram channel of his daughter, Romina Carrisi, had during the marriage with the singer of Cellino San Marco, Al Bano, had to undergo an operation. And for this reason she went to the hospital, to visit her and see how she was doing.

We know that the ex-wife of Al Bano unfortunately had a knee injury. For the doctors the only solution was surgery and so they operated on it to solve the problem. Romina Carrisi, in hospital with her, has decided to update her fans on the health conditions of her mother.

In a Instagram Story Romina Carrisi he decided to tell his followers, who number in the hundreds of thousands, how his mum is doing. She is still in the hospital after the surgery, but things seem to be going well.

He could soon leave the health facility, but before he fully recovered he will have to follow the treatment and rehabilitation therapy already established by the doctors who are treating him. Romina Junior she seemed apprehensive about her health, but hopes that he will soon be able to go home to her.

Romina Carrisi in the hospital reassures everyone about her mother’s health conditions

Here is what the daughter wrote about the health conditions of Romina Power, her mother: