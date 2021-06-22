Romina Carrisi she is the youngest daughter of the couple Al Bano Romina Power. Actress, model and writer, she is often a guest of various television broadcasts as if to follow in her father’s footsteps in terms of popularity. It is therefore not surprising that many would like to learn more about her by knowing new sides of her life.

Source: Rai

Romina was born in 1987 and her childhood was obviously marked by the death of her sister Ylenia. In an interview with the weekly Who wanting to retrace that story he said: I was six years old, my parents took Cristèl and me to live in Switzerland at a friend’s house for a month and a half because they had to go look for Ylenia. I remember the photo collages we made to say ‘welcome back’. But it never came back”- he said painfully.

Source: Instagram

Today he writes poetry and has always had a great passion for photographs, so much so that he has six assets under his belt photographic exhibitions. Actress of theater, we saw her play a small part also in the Rai fiction, Don Matteo. Today she is also often invited to various television lounges as a guest, especially in Rai.

But despite the popularity Romina Carrisi confessed to having gone through a bad period of her life. “It was after the experience on the Island of the Famous that a turbulent period began. I didn’t like me, I didn’t accept myself. I started drinking and to use drugs. The reason for that unease was because I had become popular, people recognized me, but not for something I had done, but only because I was someone else’s daughter “ – he said.

Source: Rai

As for private life after a Francesco Gastel, with whom he lived in Los Angeles, today his heart would beat for a doctor. Romina is a very popular character and many are wondering how much he earns. Well considered the family heritage plus its activities it is easy to imagine that it is a not indifferent heritage. Rai seems to recognize tokens of around 500 euros gross per attendance only for those hosted on TV.