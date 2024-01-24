The firstborn of the daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power and the director Stefano Rastelli was born in a Roman hospital. The baby weighs 3 kg and 100 grams. “The child and mother are in excellent health”, the family tells Adnkronos.

Blue ribbon for Carrisi-Rastelli. Romina Carrisithe daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power, she gave birth to her firstborn, Axel Lupo, in a Roman hospitalreceived from his director partner Stefano Rastelli. The baby, who was born at 10.39pm last night in a natural birth, after more than 14 hours of labour, weighs 3kg and 100 grams. “The child and mother are in excellent health”, the family tells Adnkronos. Romina Carrisi and Stefano Rastelli met two years ago during Serena Bortone's Rai1 program 'Today is another day' for which they both worked. And they have been inseparable ever since.