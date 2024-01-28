The daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power lashes out against Fiorello and the jokes to his firstborn Alex Lupo, the anger of Romina Carrisi

Romina Carisi in recent days she became a mother for the first time, giving birth to her baby firstborn Alex Lupo. The latter was born from her love story with the famous director she met during one of his TV appearances.

Recently, however, the daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power was the protagonist of some not so nice and kind jokes from Fiorello. In fact, the latter joked about the completely unusual name of the latest addition to the Carrisi-Power family.

Words that really created a stir and prompted Romina to have her say by criticizing, albeit harshly, the famous comedian. Here is her biting reply.

Romina Carrisi, anger against Fiorello: “Bullying on the name of my son Alex Lupo”

In recent days, Fiorello had joked about the name of the little arrival, also speaking about the Influencer Chiara Nasti. The latter had stated: “I missed the first one. If she is female she would like to call her Barbie, but no one approves. Please think about it carefully. Do you know who the gynecologist is? Ken.”

“Among the possible other names are Kimberly and Jennifer: but normal names? Assunta, Valentina, Susanna. Al Bano's nephew was also born, they called him Axel Lupo! Imagine if he meets Nathan Falco. Never one who calls a daughter a Cockroach! Do you imagine? Blatta, Blattina… her friends would call her Blatty” Fiorello said.

Words that really created a lot of anger in Romina Carrisi that she wanted to replicate on her Instagram profile. It is she who states: “The irony of my son's name as soon as he's born it's bullying. Maybe they made fun of you and your sister Catena too.”

“Maybe as a child they made fun of you and Catena for your names and as a new mother I regret this. Kisses and happy Sanremo. My son Axel Lupo he's fine anyway” ends Romina Carrisi.