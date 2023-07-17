On this Sunday’s program ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ reality show Aztec TVthe judges imposed on the participants the challenge of making Croquenbouche towers and the winners were Romina Marcos and Eduardo Capetillo Jr.

Romina Marcos and Eduardo, members of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’, presented a Croquenbouche tower that the judges admired because they thought it very aesthetic, visibly attractive.

“I feel proud of the work we did, whatever happens,” said Romina; “We got a few burns but it was fun working with caramel,” he said. Eduardo Capetillo Jr..

This Sunday, the members of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ They formed teams and the one made up of Irma Miranda and Fabiola Campomanes created a Croquenbouche tower that earned them the recognition of the judges.

“Excellent decoration, perfect caramel flavor, perfect sweet taste without taking into account the figure that is a little crooked,” said one of the judges.

Lis Vega and Ana Patricia, for their part, created their Croquenbouche tower based on chocolate with coffee and little whiskey. Judge Zahie opined that she found her too sweet.

Poncho, for his part, told them that the candy “killed everything.” Lis Vega broke down crying and Ana Patricia explained that her blood pressure dropped, therefore it is a great merit on her part to have been in the challenge.

The Croquenbouche tower by Cositas y Palencia earned them applause from the judges, since they made it “with a lot of flavor, a solid, aesthetic preparation with evident quality that I did not expect,” judge Adrián told them.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp