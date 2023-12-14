The press office of ROMICS announced the opening of pre-sales for the 32nd edition, which will take place from 4 to 7 April 2024. It will be possible to purchase tickets either via official website of the event Thanks to the authorized resellers Vivaticket.

The cost will be €10.00 for Thursday and FridayOf €12.00 for Saturday and Sunday you hate €32.00 for the pass for all four days. We find out further details thanks to the press release.

ROMICS 32, TICKET OFFICE OPEN! Tickets are now on sale to attend XXXII edition of Romics, the International Festival of Comics, Animation, Cinema and Games, scheduled from 4 to 7 April 2024 at Fiera Roma. Discover all the news, national and international guests, the main publishing houses, comic shops, collectors, video games, gadgets, meetings with authors and publishers, special events, previews, presentations, exhibitions and shows which will simultaneously animate i 5 pavilions during the four days non-stop of the event. You can buy your ticket online at www.romics.it or at authorized Vivaticket resellers. Don't miss the opportunity, buy your ticket now and immerse yourself in the magic of Romics! INFORMATION IN BRIEF When: from Thursday 4 to Sunday 7 April 2024 from 10:00 to 20:00.

Where: Fiera Roma, Via Portuense 1645, 00148 Rome

Organizers: Fiera Roma and ISI.Urb

Cost of tickets: Thursday and Friday €10.00 (+ €1.50 commission)

Saturday and Sunday €12.00 (+ €1.50 commission)

4-day subscription €32.00 (+ €1.50 commission) Updates:

