Tickets for the edition are on sale from today 2023 of the Romics autumn, which will take place from 5 to 8 October next at the location of Fiera Roma, in Via Portuense 1645.

The cost of tickets for Thursday and Friday is €10.00 + €1.50 commission, Saturday and Sunday cost €12.00 + €1.50 commission. Finally thepass for the four days of the fair costs €32.00 + €1.50 commission. The gates of the fair will be open from 10:00 to 20:00. The fair will take place in five different pavilions that will host comics, video games, gadgets, meetings with authors and publishers, events, previews and much more.

Tickets for Romics 2023 can be purchased starting today on the website romics.it or at the online service VivaTicket. More details can be found below.

Source: Romics