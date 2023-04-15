After the adventure I had last October, which catapulted me back into the world of comics fairs after so many years of absence, I certainly could not fail to attend this new edition of the Romics spring of this 2023. So, putting together the same team of travel companions, I thought I’d do like last time, booking a Flixbus from Bari the night before to arrive in Rome the following morning, to then leave again the same evening and return home already on next morning. And guess what? I regretted it a second time. Not for the fair itself, but for the accumulated tiredness: a couple of weeks have already passed since that Romics Saturday but I still have to recover my strength. It must be said, however, that in the end it was worth it.

Among the many activities and meetings offered by the fair, in addition to taking home another load of GUNPLA that I still don’t know where to place, our objectives were mainly two: attend the Giorgio Vanni concert and take part in the exclusive presentation of a book dedicated to my favorite Japanese animated saga, Mobile Suit Gundamwritten by Jacopo Mistèformer author of “Guide to super and real robots. Japanese robot animation from 1980 to 1999”. Fate would have it, however, that the two meetings overlapped perfectly in terms of scheduleI therefore had to make the decision to leave my travel companions at the mercy of the Captain and to face it alone Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

Arrived at the fair practically in opening hours and collected the tickets — always using our secret technique which allows us to avoid a large part of the queue — we had the opportunity to explore all the pavilions and stands in the space of half a day, bringing home a Keyblades life-size, a couple of handcrafted magic wands and numerous other gadgets, in addition to the already mentioned model kits for which I largely thank the standistas of Anime Import for their availability, kindness, professionalism and for their immense assortment.

It must be said that compared to the previous fair I have seen much less mystery bags around, there were certainly many, but not as numerous as the previous year: perhaps it is a sign that buyers too have begun to loathe the fakes made in China, realizing that the contents of these new surprise envelopes from newsstands are not worth the money spent. I want to believe that. At the same time, the pavilion dedicated to gaming looked like a real amusement park, full of stations with the most acclaimed competitive games on consoles and PCs, retrogaming cabinets and pinball machines, a suggestive escape room and reproductions of vehicles from hazard And Back to the Future to embellish the atmosphere.

After meeting Jacopo at the stand of Nippon Shock Editionswhich publishes the volume “Yoshiyuki Tomino & Gundam: The Great Animated Fresco of the Universal Century” (first of a series of three foreseen by the author, which I will tell you about soon in a review on these pages) I took my place at the Movie Village stage in Pavilion 5. While waiting for the meeting on Gundam I was able to attend the talk “Illustrate fantasy” with guests the illustrious illustrators Paolo Barbieri and John Howeas well as at the gameshow of Star Wars – The Mandalorianwhose unsuspecting (or perhaps too excited) conductor has collected a spectacular sequence of blunders proving that he has never heard of the series in question in his life, but above all that he has failed miserably in learning the English language.

It’s finally 4:00 pm (and something), Jacopo Mistè took the stage together with Adriano Forgione Of Nippon Shock Editions it’s at Francis Miranda of the GIC to start the meeting. The book will be officially released in May, but at Romics it was possible to purchase it as a preview at the publisher’s stand, complete with a dedication from the author. It is a volume that analyzes the animated productions of the Universal Century of Gundam from the First Series up to the feature film G-Saviourwith unpublished background on their creation and on the vicissitudes of the director, as well as more than ever exhaustive summaries that integrate the canonical events of mook and later retconto provide an overview of theSpace Age more complete than ever.

The “round table” – if we can call it that – brought up anecdotes about Gundamson the creation of the book and on Tomino’s first visit to Italy (at which I was present together with the GIC), of the large and at the same time small niche of fans of our country and of how difficult it is for publishers to grab and keep the rights to animated works, especially the older ones. Although the chapter relating to Turn A Gundam was destined for the second book of the series, Jacopo had the opportunity to spend a few words on the way Tomino approached the production of this new series in ’99 and on how he made the Gundams considered canonical until then “alternate universes”, making them part of the same timeline where it is UCin the so-called “Dark Age”.

At the same time since Pavilion 8 you could hear a “tunz tunz” announcing the start of the concert by George Vanniin which the second half of the team took part Akiba Gamers stationed at the fair. According to what I was told by them, the Captain delighted the crowded crew with his warhorses, i.e. the initials of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh! and others, but above all it gave participants the opportunity to hear some of his original songs, unfortunately leaving part of the audience indifferent. The only criticism to move about Vanni’s concert, in fact, is that many expected to hear many more famous theme songs to sing and dance together and fewer original songs known perhaps only to the singer’s avid fans — personally I would have liked to hear at least one live turn the Italian acronym of Gundam Wing, but unfortunately (or maybe not?) the meeting I attended lasted longer than the concert. Despite this, the energy and enthusiasm of the spectators and of Vanni himself contributed to making it an unforgettable experience. Together with the well-known artist, a special guest introduced one of the most loved songs: it was about Leonardo Grazianohistorical voice of Naruto And Sheldon Cooper.

The day ended with a last tour of the pavilions, where we eyed numerous stalls of imported food and handicrafts, the purchase of one last GUNPLAa chat with friends I hadn’t seen for a long time and a long walk at sunset that took us to the station, where a real journey of hope in the crowded train that led to Tiburtina. Romics will await us again in the next autumn edition and I personally can’t wait to experience it for the umpteenth time, in the hope that the city of Rome will improve connections with the fair by avoiding making its visitors travel like worms in a jar of decoys.