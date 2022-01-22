In the last few hours, the sale of tickets for the XXVIII edition of the Romics, the International Festival of Comics, Animation, Cinema and Games, as well as reveal the dates of the event to be held in 2022. The latest edition of Romics, the XXVII, was held at the Fiera di Roma from September 30th to the October 3. For this new 2022 edition, the event will be held from 7 to 10 April, again in the aforementioned Fiera Roma. The official announcement took place through the social channels dedicated to the event, where it is specified that the number of tickets is limited. You can see the post in question below:

The ticket office for the XXVIII edition of the Festival is open! Hurry up, buy your ticket and experience the emotions and colors of Romics. Click here and don’t waste time. Tickets are limited.

The official website also contains additional information regarding Romics 2022, such as thestart and end time of each day, the dates of the event and the need to be gods holders of a Green Pass, which will be checked before entering the fair:

The XXVIII edition of the Festival will take place from 7 to 10 April 2022 from 10.00 to 20.00.

Visitors will be able to access the festival upon purchase of the nominative ticket available only through online presale and in authorized VivaTicket points of sale, by presenting the “Reinforced” Green Certification (Green Pass) at the turnstiles. Before entering the Fair, make sure your Green Pass is valid. Tickets are limited, hurry up and buy yours!

Obviously, due to the various developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, there may be gods changes related to the event, between possible referrals or cancellations. In the hope that the situation in the future will allow the fair to run smoothly, we invite you to visit the official website of Romics for more information about ticket prices.