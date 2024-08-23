Auch das Viertel zwischen Kapitol und Marcellus­theater, zu dem die Piazza Montanara gehörte – Goethes Lieblingsort in Rom –, fiel der faschistischen Spitzhacke zum Opfer und wich der Via del Mare. Seither liegt das Kapitol entblößt auf einem asphaltierten Präsentierteller, was leider bedeutet, dass kein einziges Gebäude mehr den Blick auf den Altare della Patria, das Nationaldenkmal Viktor Emanuels II., verstellt.

Einmal abgesehen von den Vorteilen, die dieses Ausweiden der Stadt (die Römer sprechen von „sventramento“) für den motorisierten Individualverkehr hat beziehungsweise hatte, könnte man zu seiner Verteidigung den großen Gewinn für die Archäologie ins Feld führen – ein schmaler Trost, denn durch die Zerstörung ging an einem zentralen Ort genau das verloren, was an Rom so einmalig ist: die urbane Komplexität, die Verschränkung und Überschreibung vieler Zeitschichten.

Das Herz der Stadt zurückgewinnen

Das von Mussolini erzielte städtebauliche Ergebnis ist somit das perfekte Spiegelbild der faschistischen Ideologie: unterkomplex, nur vorgeblich traditionsbewusst, zerstörungswütig. Seit Ende der Siebzigerjahre suchte die römische Stadtregierung nach einem Weg, das Herz Roms den Bewohnern zurückzugeben.

Das Progetto Fori, das vorsah, den Boulevard abzutragen und somit einen zusammenhängenden, frei zugänglichen archäologischen Park entstehen zu lassen, scheiterte nicht zuletzt am plötzlichen Tod des damaligen Bürgermeisters Luigi Petroselli. 2013 sperrte der Bürgermeister Ignazio Marino die Via dei Fori ­Imperiali für den Individualverkehr, sodass nur noch Busse und Taxis die nunmehr zur Flaniermeile mutierte Straße befuhren.

The Roman Forum and the Alessandrino district before the demolitions (between 1924 and 1932): the Ghettarello above the Caesars Forum has already been demolished, while the other buildings are still intact. Archive

Now, another eleven years later, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri is taking up the issue again. At the beginning of April, an architectural competition for the redesign of the city’s central archaeological area was decided; the Roman studio Labics of Maria Claudia Clemente and Francesco Isidori emerged as the winner.

They propose overwriting the existing urban space with mobile wooden structures. This will create a three-kilometer-long course that will better connect not only the Roman Forum and the Imperial Forum, but the entire archaeological area: from the Circus Maximus to the Oppius, from the Caelius to the Capitol.

The easily removable structures are a sign of respect for the substance, but they are also a necessity. The carriageway of the Via dei Fori Imperiali must not be narrowed, as the large military parade on Republic Day, June 2, must be able to take place there in the future. The interventions, which will be carried out by 2027 and will cost almost nineteen million euros, will therefore not revolutionize space and mobility; buses will continue to drive along the forums in the future.

Faceless settlement mush

This measure is not only linked to the continued construction of the C subway line, which is being extended westwards under the Via dei Fori Imperiali with pharaonic effort, but also to a larger search for a future in this city dominated by the past. At present, this search is being fuelled not least by the funds from the European reconstruction fund and those for the holy year 2025. It is also about leading Rome, which in recent years has relied almost exclusively on mass tourism, out of a deep structural crisis.

At the end of February, the architect Stefano Boeri presented the “Roma 050” project together with Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. The local government had commissioned the creator of the green Milan skyscraper duo Bosco verticale to develop the future vision for the city that has been missing for decades – to be precise, since Mussolini, who with his steamroller mentality was the last person to have a vision for the design of Rome and to implement it.

In the post-war decades, the Mediterranean metropolis with 2.7 million inhabitants emerged haphazardly, largely illegally and according to anarcho-capitalist patterns. Its faceless settlement mass devoured the entire Roman Campagna, similar to what Athens did with Attica at the same time.

Similarities with plans for Berlin

Boeri’s plan is to turn the existing city into an archipelago, similar to what Oswald Mathias Ungers and Rem Koolhaas devised for Berlin in 1977: to create compact settlement units separated from each other by lots of green space. Ungers’ idea was born out of the premise of a shrinking metropolis, as Berlin was at the time. Rome’s population is not shrinking, but has stagnated since 1980.

Nevertheless, the built-up area is constantly increasing – an ongoing ecological catastrophe. In the spirit of the 15-minute city, all essential services should be available within the individual settlement cores, and they should be connected to the center and to each other by means of public transport.

Roma 050 aims to provide a blueprint that can respond to the challenges: climate change, growing social inequality, digitalization. Specifically, it envisages, among other things, the implementation of nineteen kilometers of new tram tracks and 72 kilometers of new cycle paths, 760 hectares of new green spaces and 136 hectares of forest, as well as five parks on the banks of the Tiber. In addition, the existing suburban railway network is to be expanded into a ring railway based on the Berlin model.

Much of this is still just a vague projection, but some of it is funded, such as the tram line that is to be built along Viale Palmiro Togliatti by 2026. It will create the long-overdue cross-connection between the densely populated and low-income eastern suburbs.