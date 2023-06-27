The Italian government loudly reiterates its opposition to the all-electric future of mobility. Yesterday the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, took part in the inauguration ceremony of the first hydrogen refueling station in Rome. And what better occasion than this to exalt once again the principle of technological neutrality?

The words of Minister Salvini

“Those who think of an electricity-only country damage the economy and the environment, giving industry and jobs to China – reads the official Facebook page of the minister, immortalized in a photo while he is behind the wheel of a Toyota Mirai – For a future in the name of intelligent ecology, it is necessary to think of the right mix of energy supply sources aiming at technological neutrality, including hydrogen. No to the blind green ideology dictated by someone in Brussels, yes to environmental sustainability guided by common sense”.

The details of the plant

The refueling station in question will be located in Via Ardeatina and will supply light and heavy vehicles, for both public and private transport: as reported by Ansa, it will have a fully operational capacity of up to approximately 700 kilos a day, ensuring a reduction in CO2 emissions of over 75% compared to the use of conventional diesel. For the success of the project, the Pnrr funds, as part of a tender by the ministry led by Salvini himself for the construction of hydrogen refueling stations.

Maire’s contribution

“We are happy to contribute with our technology to the start-up of the first hydrogen station with Q8 in Rome, to pave the way for decarbonised mobility in the capital – commented Fabrizio Di Amato, president of Maire – We also wanted to be present in the final part of the supply chain, or distribution, as proof that we believe in the development of sustainable mobility. Today, new supply chains are forming from waste treatment to car refuelling. We are convinced that this strategic initiative will serve to give new opportunities to the entire energy transition industry”.