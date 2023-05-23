Rome (Reuters)

Roma surprisingly tied 2-2 at home against Salernitana, which dampened his hopes of qualifying for European football competitions next season through his position in the Italian League.

Salernitana surprisingly took the lead in the 12th minute through midfielder Antonio Candreva, after a cross pass from Lasana Coulibaly.

Roma equalized immediately after the break thanks to Stephan El Shaarawy, but Boulay Dia put Salernitana back in front before Nemanja Matic equalized for the home side seven minutes from time.

Rome advanced one place towards sixth place with 60 points, after Juventus lost 10 new points, following the issuance of a new ruling in the case that centered on transfer deals.

The team from Turin fell from second to seventh with 59 points, before facing Empoli today.

The draw left Roma, led by coach Jose Mourinho, one point behind fifth-placed Atalanta and four points behind fourth-placed Milan, with two matches remaining at the end of the season.

Roma may qualify for the Champions League next season by winning the European League final against Seville on May 31.

In response to a question about the recent ruling issued against Juventus, Mourinho told the Dazon platform, “This is a joke for me, that you know that with two matches remaining at the end of the season. If they had told me that before the Monza game (which ended in a 1-1 draw) and before the Bologna game (which ended in a goalless draw), the approach could have been different.

But knowing that Juventus was picking up points and that the best position for us would be to bet on our chances in the Europa League, we decided to do so.

Roma played without striker Paulo Dybala, who has not yet regained his fitness after suffering a bruised ankle outside his home ground against Atlanta at the end of last April.

“How is he?” Mourinho said. not so good. I don’t know if he will recover for the Sevilla game.

Roma will then travel to meet Fiorentina, the finalists of the European Conference League, who are in 11th place, next Saturday, before ending the season at home to humble Spezia on June 4.