The stretch of the Rome Eastern Ring Road in the direction of Salaria, closed since July 23 for redevelopment work in preparation for the Jubilee, was reopened today at 5:00 p.m. The work was completed three days earlier than initially scheduled. The operations will continue on the opposite carriageway, in the direction of San Giovanni. The aim is to complete the work in the coming weeks to reduce traffic disruption as much as possible. This was announced by the Campidoglio.