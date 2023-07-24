Luka Romero sends a clear message to Milan and to the world. Let’s tell the Milanese world. “Do I want to stay or go and play? I want to stay here for the season, I can learn a lot here.” Judging by Real Madrid-Milan, he has a chance. Romero came on for Messias and scored a great goal, something that usually doesn’t happen in his first real match with Milan: control and left foot at the crossroads. And if you ask him if the goal is from Dybala, he replies like this: “I kicked like I know how to do…”. Personality.

Tommaso Pobega, on the other hand, is wise and, after all, he’s been in the team for years: “We’re satisfied, it was an important test, we immediately raised the level. What changes compared to last season? We tried a different approach in possession.” Which? Milan starts with two half wings that open, lower or rise alternately. It is there in the middle, with the farewell to the attacking midfielder, that Milan has changed. Oh, by the way: the new midfielder is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who already shows moments as a top-level player. Ball to Pobega: “Ruben? It’s always nice to play with strong players.”