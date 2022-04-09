Tie in the Pacific! ? Mazatlán and Cruz Azul tied 1-1 at the Kraken with goals from Meraz and Ángel Romero ?? Those from Reynoso did not take advantage of Puebla’s draw and are in fifth position in the #Closure2022 ?https://t.co/jaQUzzdmQH pic.twitter.com/X64WYD7nzV – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 9, 2022

Despite this, the Cañoneros gave the first blow of authority at 39′, when Meraz they had confidence to hit the ball from outside the area surprising Sebastian Juradowho had complicity because he could have done something else because the shot went to the center.

For the last few minutes Jury made up for his mistake by saving a free kick from the Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago and a few moments later, he said no to Oswaldo Alaniswho managed to find the ball in a center.

THE ALARMS ARE GOING ON! ? Charly Rodríguez had to leave due to an injury, the seriousness is still unknown, but the midfielder’s face says it all. What is not serious! ▶ LIVE: https://t.co/bY1zk614EB pic.twitter.com/cWMEAEZPap – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 9, 2022

“Chuy (Corona) has trained well, we prioritize the health of the boys, there are four days left, hopefully he can support us. It is complicated by the inconvenience of some, but we are recovering others, we have to wait for the doctors’ reports and have 90 percent of the squad ahead of Tuesday’s game”he stated.

SATISFIED ?? This was how Juan Reynoso showed himself after the draw at the Kraken. The Peruvian appreciates the effort made by the team and above all that he recovered injured people. ??? He also added that the rival played their best game at home and that the draw is fair ✅⚽ pic.twitter.com/dy5bk21ytv – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) April 9, 2022

On the other hand, the Argentine gabriel knight He was proud of his team’s work, despite not having been able to get a victory since his arrival four games ago, after the dismissal of the Spaniard Benat San Jose.