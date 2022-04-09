This Friday at Kraken Stadium, Mazatlan and Cruz Azul tied 1-1 in a duel on Matchday 13 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX, where Roberto Meraz ahead of the locals, but the Paraguayan Angel Romero rescued the match.
At minute 17 came the first notice of Machine with a header from Rosemarywhich was stopped by the Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicholas Vikonis; later, at 37′, appeared Joaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinez to release a shot that went over the goal.
Despite this, the Cañoneros gave the first blow of authority at 39′, when Meraz they had confidence to hit the ball from outside the area surprising Sebastian Juradowho had complicity because he could have done something else because the shot went to the center.
However, Machine He returned quickly to the match, since 40 seconds into the complement they found the tie. Uriel Antuna leaked a ball into the area so that the Chilean Ivan Morales take out a diagonal that managed to close the twin.
With the passage of time, those from the Faro del Pacífico gave the cement workers a scare, since the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti got together with Marco Fabian to put a pass in the area to Bryan Colewho burst the crossbar.
In addition to this, those from La Noria were close to the comeback, since the Uruguayan Christian Tabo fired a shot that blocked Vikonis and later the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero he took a free kick that almost surprised the keeper.
For the last few minutes Jury made up for his mistake by saving a free kick from the Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago and a few moments later, he said no to Oswaldo Alaniswho managed to find the ball in a center.
Already at a press conference, the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso He talked about the muscle discomfort he suffered Carlos Rodriguez and that made him leave the match, he also stressed that the captain Jesus Crown will be back for the semifinal of Concachampionsapart he praised what was done by Mazatlanwho knew how to pose a good duel.
“Chuy (Corona) has trained well, we prioritize the health of the boys, there are four days left, hopefully he can support us. It is complicated by the inconvenience of some, but we are recovering others, we have to wait for the doctors’ reports and have 90 percent of the squad ahead of Tuesday’s game”he stated.
“Mazatlan played the best match of the tournament, at home they became very strong, we must value their good performance, we could use as an excuse that the starters did not play, people played without rhythm, but no, we value the rival, we did our best , we had our opportunities and for them as for us it would have been unfair to lose it”added the South American.
On the other hand, the Argentine gabriel knight He was proud of his team’s work, despite not having been able to get a victory since his arrival four games ago, after the dismissal of the Spaniard Benat San Jose.
“In football there are no justices, one makes an analysis of what the team did and played a great game. What they did today is what I hope and I think the team should do. It is not always going to play super well, but if we try to improve a little more, and we deserved more, I have no doubt. Playing in this way we are very close to victory”declared The eternal.
