Sarri: “Luka? At this moment in your career, the less talked about it the better.” The young Argentine striker is the first 2004 class to score in Serie A. Much of the credit goes to his coach: “It’s important for me and for the whole team.”

He turns 18 in a week. He not only gave himself a giant gift but he did it to the whole Biancoceleste world. Luka Romero scored his first, very heavy, Serie A goal in the 69th. He took advantage of Di Gregorio’s indecision after a shot from Pedro and decided on a game that had hitherto been very hard for Lazio against Monza. A special goal that gives Sarri’s team second place and the connection to Milan.

First time – “It was a huge emotion to score at the Olimpico in front of all the fans, I am very happy also for the three points – Romero says in the post match – The whole team always supports me and this makes me feel good. And when they remind him of it. who soon is his birthday responds like this: “It is the best gift in the world”. The figure of the coach who believed in him was fundamental in the player’s maturity and launched him in a moment of numerical difficulty in attack: “Sarri it is important for me and for the whole team, we must continue like this and also win the next match. “ See also Rome, here is the feasibility study: 65 thousand stadium, open 7 days a week

Record – The former Mallorca is the first born in 2004 to score a goal in Serie A and is the second youngest player to score in the Biancoceleste jersey (after Alessandro Capponi). A goal that will also accelerate the renewal of the contract, expiring in June 2023. His coach prefers to leave him alone to make him grow without pressure. On the other hand Sarri is a master in working on young people. “The less we talk about Luka, the better at this moment in his career – explained the Biancoceleste coach -. He must not feel like a player because he scored a goal. But he has the head and the growth path is the right one. “.

The analysis – Humility and application. These are the two key words of the Biancoceleste climb, the mantra of Maurizio Sarri: “I told the boys that it was a match where we had to accept that Monza would put us in difficulty. In the first half we didn’t succeed, it was the most difficult match at the level. mental after the Derby, the risk of a misstep was high. It gives us hope that we won in a situation where we were in trouble last year. ” Until next time, Lazio goes to Turin from second in the standings to play the direct clash with their former Juventus: “The standings at the moment are worth zero. I think it’s an important match, but not decisive.” See also Naples, opposing visions ... Spalletti: "Great year". Mertens: "We are very disappointed"

November 10, 2022 (change November 10, 2022 | 23:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Romero #record #goal #thrill #gift #world