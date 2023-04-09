Producers of San Andres Mixquic They ask the public to consume romeritos this Easter season, since this represents an important source of income for them and their families.

He romerito is an edible plant it is grown in Mexico since pre-Hispanic times, a vegetable that grows wild in vacant lots and cultivated fields, and is characterized by its slightly bitter taste and its high fiber, vitamin and mineral content.

Despite being a highly appreciated plant in Mexican gastronomy, its consumption has decreased in recent decades due to the urbanization of rural areas, which has meant that fewer and fewer peasants are dedicated to the cultivation of romeritos.

It is a food that the producers ask the citizens to consume this season since this represents an important source of income for them and their families.

The sowing and cultivation of the romerito is an activity that is carried out with a lot of effort and dedication, and its sale is one of the few sources of income that the peasants of the region have.