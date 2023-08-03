FromKai Hartwig close

For many people, a cool ice cream is also part of a summer vacation. However, a woman from Italy advises paying attention to a few things.

Munich/Rome – In summer, numerous vacationers are drawn to warmer regions. Many Germans have been choosing Italy as their travel destination for years. But prices have gone up there, especially in an Italian holiday region. If you want to use your money wisely and also hope for a good price-performance ratio, you can probably achieve this with the tips of an Italian from Rome. In a video, the woman gives insider tips on how to find the best possible ice cream while on vacation in Italy.

Italy vacation: woman from Rome reveals how to recognize good ice cream parlors locally

Anyone who experiences summery temperatures, sun, beach and sea on holiday sometimes needs a suitable way to cool off. A cold ice cream comes in handy for many. Ice cream prices have been going up lately. But how do you differentiate between overpriced lure offers and great products that are worth the price at the local ice cream parlors?

Summer and a cool ice cream – for many holidaymakers, that belongs together. © dpa

A video was posted on TikTok in which a woman gives valuable tips. Whether the insider is a tour guide or a passer-by who spontaneously tips tourists off in search of the perfect gelato (Italian word for ice cream; editor’s note) existed cannot be explained. But apparently her tips were helpful and bore fruit, as the TikTok user states in the description below the video.

Good ice cream parlor or tourist trap? With a few insider tips you can find the tastiest ice cream

“How to tell good gelato from bad when in Italy, from a Roman local herself, Val!!! Honestly, even the worst gelato we ate was decent, but following these tips has definitely led us to our favorite gelato spots,” gushed the user.

@jasminebellepak How to pick good gelato from bad when you’re in Italy from a Roman local herself, Val!!! Honestly, even the worst gelato we had was considerably decent BUT following these tips definitely led us to our favorite gelato spots! We loved @gelateriafatamorgana and @gunthergelatoroma 😍 A lot of y’all asked what tour this was — this was the Rome Twilight Tastevere Food Tour with @Eating Europe and we booked through @Viator Travel ♬ original sound – Jasmine Pak

According to the woman from Rome, the following tips are useful when looking for the best ice cream parlor on vacation in Italy:

View ice bucket: According to the insider, the way the ice cream is presented is a sign of quality. “The container with the ice has to be flat,” she says. Everyone knows spectacular icebergs in the display containers. “When you see the great mountains, what is their purpose? Impress you,” warns the Roman. The ice is stirred up for the visual effect, but later it collapses. “You are literally paying for air,” says the young woman.

According to the insider, the way the ice cream is presented is a sign of quality. “The container with the ice has to be flat,” she says. Everyone knows spectacular icebergs in the display containers. “When you see the great mountains, what is their purpose? Impress you,” warns the Roman. The ice is stirred up for the visual effect, but later it collapses. “You are literally paying for air,” says the young woman. Inspect color of three flavors of ice cream: “Keep an eye out for three varieties,” advises the Italian. First: Banana ice cream . This “should be cream-colored, and not yellow,” she says, “because we don’t eat the skin.” Second: Pistacchio icecream . Here, the color must therefore be “matt green”, and you should stay away from light green colored pistachio ice cream. Third: mint ice cream . Mint extract was used in this variety, “which makes it slightly greenish in color and not bright green.”

“Keep an eye out for three varieties,” advises the Italian. First: . This “should be cream-colored, and not yellow,” she says, “because we don’t eat the skin.” Second: . Here, the color must therefore be “matt green”, and you should stay away from light green colored pistachio ice cream. Third: . Mint extract was used in this variety, “which makes it slightly greenish in color and not bright green.” Number of different types of ice cream: If an ice cream parlor offers a particularly large number of different types of ice cream, you should be careful. As an example, the Italian cites an ice cream shop in Rome with over 150 flavors: “They can’t be homemade, they have to be industrially produced.”

If an ice cream parlor offers a particularly large number of different types of ice cream, you should be careful. As an example, the Italian cites an ice cream shop in Rome with over 150 flavors: “They can’t be homemade, they have to be industrially produced.” Blue Ice: According to the insider, you should also avoid ice cream shops that offer colorful varieties. Ice cream flavors like blue ice cream are “fake”, according to the woman in the video. And anyone who offers a “fake” will hardly rely on real workmanship with the other flavors, she concludes.

According to the insider, you should also avoid ice cream shops that offer colorful varieties. Ice cream flavors like blue ice cream are “fake”, according to the woman in the video. And anyone who offers a “fake” will hardly rely on real workmanship with the other flavors, she concludes. Don’t buy ice cream: Unlike ice cream, which uses cream, gelato is made with milk as an ingredient. “That’s why gelato melts faster than ice cream, especially on hot summer days.” See also Monthly Supplement | Before, there was no discussion about the safety of toys, and a child could receive an atomic energy briefcase as a Christmas present

So if you pay attention to the tips mentioned when you are hungry for a delicious ice cream again, you can hope for a great taste experience. It cannot be said with certainty whether the said ice quality characteristics and information would also be confirmed by experts.

However, a ZDF program recently revealed in a test which ice cream manufacturers are doing particularly nasty tricks.

