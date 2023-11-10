Two unforgettable days for Maurizio Romeo, flag bearer for Italy at the New York Marathon. On Saturday the great parade of representatives of all nations where alongside the tricolor the flag of Pietra Ligure, the city where he was born 48 years ago, also flew. «Only when they handed me the flag – he says – I realized it was all true. It was wonderful and exciting especially when the speaker told my story explaining that before the race I always cut my hair short as a sign of hope for all those like me who have had to fight to beat cancer.”

And in addition to the intense personal aspect, Romeo had other experiences to remember: «It’s difficult not to be moved to see the Iranian representative parade courageously with an inscription on the flag calling for freedom for women and then see her take a photo with an Israeli boy . It is the demonstration of how sport brings all people together. We then concluded the parade by singing the national anthem with all the delegates present.”





On Sunday there was the Marathon. «Time didn’t matter, the objective was to finish the race because I’ve just recovered from a serious knee injury which still causes me discomfort. In the hardest part of the route, the climb up the Queensborough bridge, around the 24th kilometer I started to feel cramps and pain in my feet and I feared I wouldn’t make it. But I gritted my teeth and resisted thinking about my family and all those to whom I wanted to dedicate the result, that is, all those who are experiencing a difficult moment. The last two kilometers were a catwalk full of cheering and I was able to cross the finish line waving the tricolour. And it doesn’t matter if the time of 5h13’33” was my worst time result over the distance.”

For Romeo, life is like a dream: «If 17 years ago when I was diagnosed with lymphoma, someone had told me that in my future there would be two New York Marathons, one of which as the flag-bearer of Italy, I would never have believed it . Hence my commitment to giving hope to everyone. Even in the darkest moments of our lives something great can be born.”