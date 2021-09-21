Miami (Reuters)

Romeo, son of former England football captain David Beckham, began following in his father’s footsteps and participated in his first match with the Inter Miami reserve at the beginning of this week. During their 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tourmenta in the American Third Division. Fort Lauderdale is the reserve of Inter Miami owned by Beckham, who participates in the NBA, and Romeo (19 years) participated alongside Harvey Neville, son of Inter Miami coach Phil Neville. Neville and Beckham played together at Manchester United in the Premier League.