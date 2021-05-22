Romeo Santos, a recognized exponent of bachata, spoke on social networks after the death of a member of his family who was a victim of the coronavirus. The departure of his uncle Eduardo has left the artist emotionally ill.

As he told on his Instagram account, the uncle of Romeo He died after being admitted to the hospital due to chest discomfort. Due to the appreciation that the singer’s followers have shown for his uncle Eduardo, he dared to share the painful news.

“I do not like to use my networks to give bad news, much less get used to giving details about personal matters,” the singer-songwriter began writing.

“However, because of the affection they have for my uncle Eduardo, I inform you that about two weeks ago he was admitted to the hospital due to a discomfort in his chest. There he was diagnosed with covid and his health was getting worse, “said the artist in his Instagram stories next to a photo where he appears smiling next to his uncle.

Despite being devastated by the news, he assured that he is comforted to know that his uncle is already resting easy. “With a lump in my throat and with difficulties to accept this reality, I share with you that on Wednesday night our uncle left. He left in peace. He was a man full of faith, a faithful believer in God. That is why I know that now he is in a better place ”, he added. Romeo.

He also showed his gratitude to the people who sympathized with the loss of the singer. “I appreciate the prayers and your condolences. I love him and will miss him every day of my life, until we meet again, ”he concluded.

