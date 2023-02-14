Before his concert in Lima on Valentine’s Day, his last in Peru, Romeo Santos shared an emotional video with the best moments of his performances, highlighting his Peruvian fans.

The ‘King of bachata’ is in Peru for his tour “La formula: vol. 3″. After three concerts that will remain forever in the memory of fans, Romeo Santos will give his fourth and last presentation in Lima on Valentine’s Day. The appointment is again in the National Stadium. Given the incredible demand to see the singer, teleticket enabled 500 additional tickets for this date. Prior to what will be his last meeting with the national public, the artist published a video thanking his fans in the Peruvian capital.

The short shared in his instagram is a compilation of the best moments from the three previous performances. “My own Super Bowls in Peru,” she wrote in the description of the clip. The reactions did not wait and many people left their comments, including Maluma, who wrote a simple “Okkkk”.