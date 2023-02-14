It will close with a flourish! Romeo Santos will give his last concert in Lima at the Valentine’s Day. Here everything you need to know to enjoy LIVE their show at the National Stadium.

Romeo Santos is preparing to give everything in what will be his last concert in Lima, Peru, at the National Stadium, agreed for this February 14, on the day of love and friendship. This fourth date of the ‘King of bachata’ show was made possible due to the great demand of fans to attend the first days of his presentations, since some of his followers were unable to attend due to the sold out of all Tickets.

Even, to the joy of many fans of the Puerto Rican singer, this February 13, 500 additional tickets were enabled for his concert on Tuesday the 14th and, in just minutes, netizens managed to exhaust the stock of tickets arranged by Teleticket.

What time does Romeo Santos show up?

The ‘King of Bachata’, Romeo Santos, will start his last show at the José Díaz Stadium at 7:00 pm The sports venue will host nearly 40,000 fans of the Dominican artist.

Romeo Santos was born in the United States and is 41 years old. Photo: composition LR/AFP

How much did the tickets for the Romeo Santos concert cost?

Below, we detail the price list, according to areas of the four Romeo Santos shows in Lima, Peru, this 2023:

Zone Presale (Nov. 15-16) full price Only with me S/583 S/670 the handkerchief $399 S/459 I drink S/296.50 S/341 East S/379 S/435 West S/379 S/435 north stand S/153 $176

This would be the setlist of Romeo Santos for his last concert

Tropimusic, the entertainment company that brings to Romeo Santos to Peru, informed that the Dominican star would have a range of surprises up his sleeve in his musical shows in our country. As recalled, the artist chose Peru to open her tour due to the special affection he has for the rojiblanca and her admirers who host her.

“Do not doubt that he will interpret his best hits”, recounted Jano Mejía, director of the music production company. Next, a list of the songs that she will sing in her show:

“The Handkerchief”

“Only with me”

“Her footprints”

“drink”

“The loser”

“Foolish”

“You’re mine”

“Teach me to forget”

“Take me with you”

“copycat”

“Indecent Proposal”.

What are the areas for the Romeo Santos concert in Lima?

Here we detail which are the areas of the Romeo Santos concert at the National Stadium. To date, there are no tickets available in any of the sectors for the fourth and last date.

Only with me

the handkerchief

I drink

East

West

North stand.

How long does the Romeo Santos concert last?

In his latest musical show in Peru, Romeo Santos will review his extensive musical repertoire and will also include new singles from his latest album, “Fórmula vol. 3”. In his three previous concerts in Lima, the show started at 9:30 pm and ended around 11:25 pm, so it is believed that this last presentation will have the same period of one hour and 40 minutes.