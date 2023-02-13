More people can buy tickets to see Romeo Santos live this February 14. Find out which areas are enabled and what is the step by step to get the tickets.

Romeo Santos will give his last concert on February 14 at the National Stadium in Lima, as part of his tour “La formula: Vol. 3”. The popular ‘King of bachata’ will say goodbye to his Peruvian fans after three consecutive performances at the José Díaz colossus. Teleticket, by way of thanks for the great reception and to celebrate the Day of Love and Friendship, enabled more tickets to see the interpreter from the Dominican Republic live and direct. How to acquire the new tickets that were put on sale? Here we tell you.

How many tickets did Teleticket put up for sale and at what price?

The company in charge of selling tickets for the Romeo Santos show in the Peruvian capital enabled 500 tickets, which are distributed in different areas. On social networks, Teleticket made the announcement and generated thousands of reactions among its followers. “This February 14, Valentine’s Day passes with the ‘King of Bachata'”, reads the post. These are the ticket prices that he made available on his web platform.

TICKET PRICE Only with me S/670.00 the handkerchief S/459.00 I drink S/341.00

How to buy tickets for Romeo Santos in Peru by Teleticket?

The bachata singer assured that this show will surpass the previous ones and many are waiting for what will happen this Tuesday. The 41-year-old Caribbean performer is ready to give a first-class presentation on this stage as a soloist. Follow these steps to be able to purchase tickets for Romeo Santos, this February 14 at the National Stadium.