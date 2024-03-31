The singer Romeo Santos He decided to break his silence this Sunday, March 31, after the news spread that he had suffered cardiac arrest, which led him to be urgently hospitalized. In this regard, the 42-year-old American artist shared a statement on his official social networks. Below are all the details of what happened to the group's former vocalist. Adventure and his statement regarding his current state of health.

What did Romeo Santos say?

Romeo Santos He spoke on his X account (formerly Twitter) about his supposedly delicate state of health. A few hours ago, the name of this bachata representative became a trend since some international media outlets indicated that he was in serious condition.

In that sense, they indicated that the singer had suffered cardiac arrest while exercising and that he was hospitalized in serious condition. However, this information has been denied by the 'Indecent Proposal' interpreter himself.

“You do not have the power, much less the wisdom, to hurt me. If you think they are going to return the tour tickets because of this false news, then it is even more brutal than I thought. If you continue thinking so much about how to destroy me, you may go into cardiac arrest. God rebuke him“Santos wrote.

Romeo Santos spoke on his X account (formerly Twitter). Photo: X/Romeo Santos

Are Romeo Santos and Aventura getting together for a tour in 2024?

Romeo Santos and Adventure have reunited for a special tour in 2024 called 'Closing cycles'. This historic tour will offer fans a unique opportunity to relive the hits that defined an era in Latin music.

The tour will begin in California on May 1, in the city of Sacramento. Below are the confirmed dates according to the cities:

San Jose, CA: May 2

Los Angeles, CA: May 5

Ontario, CA: May 8

Glendale, CA: May 9

Houston, TX: May 11

Charlotte, NC: May 16

Chicago, IL: May 20

New York, NY: May 22

Washington, DC: May 26

Hartford, CT: May 27

Boston, MA: May 31

Newark, NJ: June 2

Toronto, Canada: June 7

Montreal, Canada: June 8

Miami, FL: June 11

Orlando, FL: June 14

Atlanta, GA: June 17

San Antonio, TX: June 19

Dallas, TX: June 21

