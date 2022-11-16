It swept in sales! Romeo Santos He managed to sell out in the pre-sale of tickets for the concert that he will offer on February 10, 2023. In just 40 minutes, tickets were sold out to see the ‘King of Bachata’ live, surpassing Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny, who, at the time, also sold all their tickets in record time.

Thus, 20,000 tickets were sold for the show that the former member of Aventura will offer at the National Stadium, therefore, a second date was set up so that all the artist’s fans can enjoy his best songs.

“New date confirmed! Now on sale Thanks to the great reception, Romeo Santos will have a second concert in Lima! This February 11 we will also listen live to all the hits of the ‘King of Bachata’ at the National Stadium ”, it was announced on the social networks of Teleticket.

What is the price of tickets for the Romeo Santos concert in Peru?

Through social networks, Teleticket announced what the zones will be for the Romeo Santos concert and how much each of them will cost.

The National Stadium will be divided into six sectors for the ‘Chico de las poesías’ concert. “Solo conmigo”, “El pañuelo” and “Bebo” will be the sectors on the field, while Oriente, Occidente and Tribuna Norte complete the locations.

Ticket prices for the Romeo Santos concert. Photo: Teleticket/Instagram

