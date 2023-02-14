The singer Romeo Santos He got a big surprise last Saturday, February 11.

Romeo Santos To date, he has given 3 concerts at the National Stadium, the last being tomorrow, February 14. Thousands of followers vibrate with the best of bachata and the fans are the ones who show the most excitement when they witness their greatest idol up close. In this way, an unusual event occurred on Saturday, February 11, when one of the attendees threw a bra at the Dominican-American singer, leaving the interpreter of “Cancioncitas de amor” without reaction.

after what happened, Romeo Santos He managed to hold the bra and hang it on his neck. This fact caused the fans to get more excited and shout out loud. The clip spread via social media and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

Romeo Santos: they enable 500 tickets for their last concert on February 14

Romeo Santos will offer its last concert this Tuesday, February 14, and Teleticket released a statement via social networks reporting a new batch of 500 tickets for the event.

How to buy tickets for Romeo Santos in Peru by Teleticket?

The 41-year-old Dominican-American singer is set to give a first-rate performance on this stage as a solo artist. Follow these steps to be able to purchase tickets for Romeo Santos, this February 14 at the National Stadium.